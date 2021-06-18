Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.25. 150,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.