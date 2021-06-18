Bao Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $698,966.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $698,966.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00057699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00138758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00179211 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.33 or 0.00861212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,632.84 or 0.99732457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.