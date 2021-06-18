BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 53.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

