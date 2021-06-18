Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Bank7 stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.55. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.13.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

