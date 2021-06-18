Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,666,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449,858 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,740,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,855,684. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

