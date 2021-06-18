Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 21,346 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $2,299,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $418.11. The stock had a trading volume of 918,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,338. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $300.11 and a one year high of $425.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $418.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.