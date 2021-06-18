Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the May 13th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.48. 1,134,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,385. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

