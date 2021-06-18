Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 691,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.72% of Citizens Financial Group worth $137,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

CFG opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

