Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.33% of Discover Financial Services worth $101,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after acquiring an additional 115,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after acquiring an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after acquiring an additional 325,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.58. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

