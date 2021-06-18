Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,812 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.66% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $117,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 59.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $941,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $158.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

