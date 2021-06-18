Bank of Montreal Can Has $125.94 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,205,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $125,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $38.33 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -766.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

