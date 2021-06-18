Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $103,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $207.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $217.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

