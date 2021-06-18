Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151,874 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 300,634 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $160,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $137.32 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.