Bank of Hawaii Sells 287 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

