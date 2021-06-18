Bank of Hawaii Raises Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 204.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Embraer were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERJ opened at $15.95 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

