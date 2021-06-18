Bank of Hawaii Makes New $205,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 255,341 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 551.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 42,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 375,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.24, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.60.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

