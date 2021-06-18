Bank of Hawaii Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in V.F. were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 316,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,808,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,461,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,469,000 after acquiring an additional 268,734 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several research firms have commented on VFC. Pivotal Research upped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

