Bank of Hawaii Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sysco were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sysco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 226,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

SYY stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.08, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

