Bank of Hawaii Acquires Shares of 12,565 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,531.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 172,336 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

