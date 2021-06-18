Bank of Commerce Holdings Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.68. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

