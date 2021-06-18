Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Opening of new branches, enhanced digital offerings, strategic acquisitions and efforts to manage expenses will continue to support profitability in the quarters ahead. Moreover, a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding financials. Further, the company will keep enhancing shareholder value through sustained capital deployments. However, lower interest rates and the Federal Reserve signaling no near-term chance of change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income. Also, muted lending scenario remains a major near-term concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

NYSE BAC opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.23. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

