Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 238,068 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 238,068 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $221.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

