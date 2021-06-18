Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $7.87 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,715 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,736 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,943 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $70,226,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.76.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.