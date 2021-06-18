Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $10.50 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 114.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.34 and a 52-week high of $105.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.21.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

