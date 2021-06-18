Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 19,517 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after acquiring an additional 879,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $686,317,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,550,000 after acquiring an additional 329,858 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

