Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Down 21.1% in May

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 859,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BTN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.59. 75,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,777. The company has a market cap of $84.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 43.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 34,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $181,188.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the 1st quarter worth $579,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,447 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 162,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 41,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

