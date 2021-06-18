Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 83.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,701 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $83,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 783,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,801,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG opened at $66.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.