Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 31,708 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $95,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 375,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $176.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

