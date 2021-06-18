Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $63,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $237.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $166.12 and a 52 week high of $239.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.51.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

