Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,978 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

