Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $90.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $90,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $80.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

