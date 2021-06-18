Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 51,482 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $72,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $336.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.13 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

