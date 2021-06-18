Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

BIDU opened at $185.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.