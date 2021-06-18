BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.05

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 119544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 73.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at $41,007,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

