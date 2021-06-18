B. Riley Weighs in on Entera Bio Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entera Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%.

ENTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Entera Bio stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 2.9% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.