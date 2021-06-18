B. Riley Increases Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $50.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Shares of SHOO opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $44.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

