AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Update

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $857.78 million, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 208,820 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after purchasing an additional 113,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.