Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,680.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,680 ($35.01) and last traded at GBX 2,698 ($35.25), with a volume of 24167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,722 ($35.56).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £837.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,160.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

In other news, insider Bindi Foyle bought 350 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, with a total value of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 364 shares of company stock worth $1,085,949.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

