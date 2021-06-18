Aviva PLC Sells 1,355 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $42,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

