Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $639.78 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $628.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.95.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

