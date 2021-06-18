Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.28% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $31,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,130 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $163.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

