Aviva PLC Has $49.48 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $49,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 169,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

PM opened at $100.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $100.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09. The company has a market capitalization of $155.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

