Aviva PLC Has $43.69 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $43,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

