Aviva PLC Has $35.85 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,725 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $35,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on COR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.60. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.