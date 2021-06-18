Aviva PLC Buys 602 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $40,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify stock opened at $1,449.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $830.50 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,193.65. The company has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

