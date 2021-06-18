Aviva PLC Acquires 1,622 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $41,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $299.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.11. The company has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

