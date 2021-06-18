Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) CFO Sells $216,060.80 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gregory Lovins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of Avery Dennison stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $208.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.35. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

