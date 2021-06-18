Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $151.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.35 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.29.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

