Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 296655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.
About Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
