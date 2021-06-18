Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) Insider Sarah Adam-Gedge Acquires 10,000 Shares

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) insider Sarah Adam-Gedge acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.02 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$20,200.00 ($14,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Austal alerts:

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.